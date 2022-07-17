CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

