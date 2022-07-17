Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

