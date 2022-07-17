Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Walt Disney by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

