CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 685.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

