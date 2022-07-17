Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.