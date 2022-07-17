Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

