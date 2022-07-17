QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $96,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

