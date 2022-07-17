Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

