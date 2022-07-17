Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.