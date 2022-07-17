Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,105 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

