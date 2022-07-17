Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $34,534,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.2% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Boeing by 13.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

