Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.