Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

