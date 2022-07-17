Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 212 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.