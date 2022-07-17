Addison Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

