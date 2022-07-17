Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

Zoetis stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

