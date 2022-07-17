Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

