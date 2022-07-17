Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.54.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

