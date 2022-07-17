Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

