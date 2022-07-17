CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

