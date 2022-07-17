Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.