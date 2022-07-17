SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 336.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

