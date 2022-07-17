CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

