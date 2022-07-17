Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

