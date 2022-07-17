Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

