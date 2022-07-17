Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

