Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,529 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,529 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

