Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

