John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $211,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

