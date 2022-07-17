2,580 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

