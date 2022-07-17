CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

