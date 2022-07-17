Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.26 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 119.4% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.71.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $418.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.89. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

