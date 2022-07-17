First Bank & Trust Sells 1,437 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.