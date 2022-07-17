CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 8,362 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

