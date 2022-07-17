First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Plexus were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.41 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,851.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,851.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

