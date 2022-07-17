ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $240.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

