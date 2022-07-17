T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

