Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

