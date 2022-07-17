Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Linde Stock Up 3.0 %

Linde stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

