Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

CDNS stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

