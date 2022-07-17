Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,516 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

