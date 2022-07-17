Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 657 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

TXN stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.07.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

