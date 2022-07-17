Summit Global Investments Buys 6,888 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 421.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in American Express by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

