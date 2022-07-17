Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

