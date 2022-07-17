Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.