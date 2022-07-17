Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of BX stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
