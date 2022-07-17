Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

