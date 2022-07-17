Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

