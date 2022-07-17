Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

