Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.